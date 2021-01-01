Atlantic County officials report 156 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

Atlantic County officials on Friday reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional fatalities.

The new cases include 66 boys and men, ages 1 to 89, and 90 girls and women, ages 1 to 86, according to the county’s dashboard. The two deaths included an 85-year-old Egg Harbor City woman and an 88-year-old Galloway Township man, both with underlying health conditions.

The new cases included 38 in Egg Harbor Township; 21 in Pleasantville; 17 in Atlantic City and Galloway Township; 11 in Hamilton Township; nine in Hammonton; eight in Somers Point; seven in Northfield; six in Buena; five in Egg Harbor City; three each in Buena Vista Township and Margate; two each in Brigantine, Linwood and Mullica Township; and one each in Absecon, Corbin City, Estell Manor, Folsom and Ventnor.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 14,543 cases with 358 deaths and 6,115 reported recovered. Cape May County has reported 4,327 cases with 138 deaths and 3,672 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 7,615 cases with 208 deaths.