Atlantic County officials report 156 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
Virus Outbreak-Connecticut
Jessica Hill

Atlantic County officials on Friday reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional fatalities.

The new cases include 66 boys and men, ages 1 to 89, and 90 girls and women, ages 1 to 86, according to the county’s dashboard. The two deaths included an 85-year-old Egg Harbor City woman and an 88-year-old Galloway Township man, both with underlying health conditions.

The new cases included 38 in Egg Harbor Township; 21 in Pleasantville; 17 in Atlantic City and Galloway Township; 11 in Hamilton Township; nine in Hammonton; eight in Somers Point; seven in Northfield; six in Buena; five in Egg Harbor City; three each in Buena Vista Township and Margate; two each in Brigantine, Linwood and Mullica Township; and one each in Absecon, Corbin City, Estell Manor, Folsom and Ventnor.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 14,543 cases with 358 deaths and 6,115 reported recovered. Cape May County has reported 4,327 cases with 138 deaths and 3,672 designated off quarantine. Cumberland County has reported 7,615 cases with 208 deaths.

Atlantic County’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield will resume Jan. 12, by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-285-2684. A list of additional COVID-19 test sites in the county is available at: https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

