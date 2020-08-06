Atlantic County Institute of Technology reopening plan
Parents & Guardians,
We are in the process of developing our plan for how ACIT students will return to school in September.
We are following the recent guidelines provided by the New Jersey Department of Education along with the recommendations from the New Jersey and Atlantic County Health Departments to ensure that all safety measures will be in place when students return to in-person classes.
At the present time, we are planning to implement a hybrid model of instruction in September that would have students attending school in-person every other day with online learning activities scheduled on the alternate day. This model would facilitate social distancing throughout the school day as students will be part of a smaller cohort in the school buildings. Additionally, we are planning to modify our class schedule with classes offered on a semester basis allowing students to manage three academic classes and their career technical course during each semester. Semesters will run September to January and February to June.
As we finalize our plan, we need your input. Please respond to a survey below.
Please be assured that we are working to develop a Return-to-School Plan that will facilitate student and staff safety, optimize learning, and the continuity of student services.
