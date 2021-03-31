Atlantic County health officials report 97 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Atlantic County health officials reported 97 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county-wide total to 24,487 cases.

There were also nine additional deaths, bringing the county-wide total to 607 deaths. The deaths were three Atlantic City residents—a 60-year-old man, a 62-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman, a 72-year-old Brigantine man, two Hamilton Township residents— a 71-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man, two Pleasantville residents— a 43-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man. and a 74-year-old man from Somers Point.

Of the new cases, 48 were men aged seven to 84, and 49 were women aged 11 months to 84.

There were 21 cases in Egg Harbor Township, 13 in both Atlantic City and Pleasantville, 11 in Township of Hamilton, nine in Galloway, seven in Absecon, six each in Somers Point and Ventnor, three in Northfield, two in Mullica Township and one each in Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Estell Manor, Hammonton, Linwood Margate.

