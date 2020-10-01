Atlantic County health officials report 33 new COVID-19 cases

Atlantic County public health officials on Thursday reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

The new cases were identified among 14 boys and men, ages 2 to 28, and 19 girls and women, ages 16 to 64, according to the county’s dashboard. There were no new deaths or recoveries.

There were eight new cases in Atlantic City; six in Galloway; three each in Absecon, Buena Vista Township and Egg Harbor Township; two each in Egg Harbor City, Hammonton and Ventnor; and one each in Buena Borough, Hamilton Township, Margate and Somers Point.

So far, Atlantic County has reported 4,530 cases with 250 deaths and 2,912 recovered.

Atlantic County health officials continue to provide testing by appointment for county residents at 617 Dolphin Avenue in Northfield, behind the county’s public works yard, officials said. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each Tuesday through Oct. 27, the only exception being the week of Oct. 12 when testing will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14 (instead of Tuesday, Oct. 13).

Appointments can be made online at https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/.

