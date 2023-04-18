ATLANTIC COUNTY – Three teens from Atlantic County are finalists in the Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition. Matthew Di Tizio of Egg Harbor Township High School, Nathanael Gaw from the Atlantic County Institute of Technology and Alaina Joseph of Chartertech High School of the Performing Arts have each qualified to the final leg of the annual music competition.

All three submitted their own original songs for the contest: Di Tizio’s own “Revealed,” Gaw’s piece “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” and Joseph with her song “Simple.”

Twenty-six finalists from ten different counties in New Jersey were selected from this year’s group of applicants. The prize for the music competition is contracts worth varying sums of money to perform their original songs at events throughout the year.

Finalists participate in the virtual Annual Prevention Concert before a panel of judges before a first, second, and third place winner can be decided. The concert will be held on April 25th.

Immediately following the concert’s end the winners will be announced live on the radio station 95.9 FM WRAT, longtime supporters of the competition. Afternoon Driver Host Jimmy Steal is excited to be part of the competition again this year.

“These talented teens have worked so hard on their songs and we are excited to share them through the virtual show and announce the winners on-air,” said Steal.

This will be the nineteenth year of the Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition, hosted by the Partnership for Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ). Since 2010 the contest has been supported by online voting. Online voting has been ongoing but will close at midnight on April 24th.

To vote online visit www.shoutdowndrugs.com/contestants/.