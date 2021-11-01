Most people see a chiropractor for pain in common areas such as their back, neck or headaches. Those who continually seek treatment can reap the benefits of the practice. Dr. Karen Callaghan and Dr. Anthony Holvick, married and co-owners of Atlantic County Family Spine and Rehab Center have been practicing for more than 25 years and have provided relief to members of the South Jersey community since November 1993.

“We both knew that we wanted to do our own thing, to have our own practice one day, to create our following of patients,” says Karen Callaghan, co-owner of Atlantic County Family Spine and Rehab Center. “We found our office here in Galloway right across from the Seaview Country Club, which was much more rural back then, and then slowly added,” Callaghan says.

Today, they have four offices with eight practicing doctors located in Galloway Township, Atlantic City, Hammonton and Egg Harbor Township. Callaghan and her husband are thrilled about their win and thank their staff and patients.

“Chiropractic is all about prevention and every time you get adjusted it does pump your immune system. I was thrilled the patients were still coming in, that they saw value in that, and that they were doing everything they could to stay healthy during this pandemic,” Callaghan says.