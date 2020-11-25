Atlantic County faces possible recount of 143,000 paper ballots

"The costs to the State in complying with this request will be in the tens of thousands of dollars and the statutory fees will cover only a fraction of the actual costs," said Randolph C. Lafferty, the attorney for the GOP county committee in a letter to the court objecting to exempting Fernandez from the fee.

Two scanning technicians were able to count about 20,000 ballots a day for the first count.

Sandman said the board is seeking reimbursement of its costs through a state grant, and must provide an estimate of those costs by Dec. 11 for that grant application.

“Celeste Fernandez and the Democrats have a lot of nerve asking Atlantic County taxpayers to pick up the tab to pay for her recount,” said Atlantic County GOP Chairman Keith Davis. “This recount is a waste of time and effort. John Risley won handily and she should offer her congratulations instead of insulting the voters by asking them to pay for this folly.”

But Atlantic County Democratic Chairman Michael Suleiman said it is typical for candidates to ask for fees to be waived when requesting recounts, particularly in very close elections.