Atlantic County COVID-19 testing canceled for Tuesday
COVID-19 testing at both the drive-thru facility in Northfield and the walk-up services at the county’s Galloway library branch for Tuesday are canceled due to the potential for inclement weather.

Residents with appointments for the drive-thru testing at 617 Dolphin Ave. in Northfield will be automatically rescheduled at the same times for Thursday.

Those who made Tuesday appointments for testing at the Galloway library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, are asked to reschedule for another date and time on the county’s website at www.aclink.org.

