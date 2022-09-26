 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic County Clean Communities Program announces Fall Litter Challenge

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Clean Communities Program, administered by Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA), announces its Fall Litter Challenge will begin October 1.

The contest is open to all Atlantic County residents and challenges volunteers to pick up as much litter as possible from roadways, parks, or other public areas from Oct. 1 through 15. The first, second and third place winners will receive $500, $300, and $100 mini-grants, respectively, for their efforts.

Volunteers are invited to create a team (limited to 15 people or less) to clean up litter found in public areas. For more information, visit ACUA.com/litterchallenge.

