EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP Rebecca Turygan of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) was recognized with the Clean Communities Coordinator of the Year Award during the 18th Annual New Jersey Clean Communities Awards reception on March 9, 2023, in Atlantic City. Having served in her position for 10 years, this award is given to individuals who have developed and implemented county-wide littler abatement programs.

The Atlantic County Clean Communities program performed 291 cleanups in 2022, removing 954 bags of litter, 595 bags of recycling, and 32 tires from roadways, largely due to the dedication of Atlantic County Residents.

Turygan is the Program Administrator for Atlantic County’s Adopt-A-Road program. This program aids local groups in giving them the necessary equipment to safely run litter cleanups, which includes grabbers, safety shirts, bags and more. Groups are required to clean up their adopted sections throughout the year, volunteers are able to adopt county roads, school yards, and parks.

She also assisted in educating the public about New Jersey’s single-use plastic ban, which went into effect in May of 2022.

For more information on the Atlantic County Clean Communities Program, please visit www.acua.com/adoptaroad.