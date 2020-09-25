Atlantic County announces free flu clinics starting next week

Atlantic County officials this week released a list of free flu clinics start Monday, urging residents to get their flu shot amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Experts do not yet know what impact having both the flu and coronavirus could have on your health,” said County Executive Dennis Levinson. “Both illnesses can be deadly, but fortunately we already have a flu vaccine that can help reduce some of the risk while we await a COVID-19 vaccine.”
People who can avoid the flu will help reduce the burden on the U.S. healthcare system that is already taxed due to the pandemic, according to a news release from the county, citing the Centers for Disease Control. Those who get flu shots will help minimize the co-mingling of flu and COVID-19 patients and the spread of infection from one to the other.
The flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses with similar symptoms that may include fever, chills, cough, muscle or body aches, sore throat, headache and fatigue, officials said. And both present greater risk to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions such as heart and lung disease.
The county Division of Public Health is providing a number of free flu clinics for residents 18 years and older, beginning Monday, officials said. Both walk-up and drive-thru clinics will be available by appointment.
A list of dates, times and locations is available on the county website at: www.aclink.org/flu, where residents can also make appointments.
County Public Health Officer Patricia Diamond encouraged everyone to get a flu shot this year.
“Whether they come to our facilities or receive it through their healthcare provider or local pharmacy, the most important thing is that they get vaccinated,” she said.
Diamond noted that it may take up to two weeks for the antibodies to develop in your body, so the sooner you get a shot the better."
The flu vaccine cannot prevent all cases of the flu, but it helps reduce the likelihood of contracting the virus and may lessen its severity and duration, officials said. Residents can help prevent the spread of both flu and Covid-19 by continuing to practice recommended hygiene protocols including wearing a facemask, washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home if sick, cleaning common touch items and areas and maintaining social distance.
