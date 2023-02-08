In recognition of American Heart Month, the Atlantic County Animal Shelter is dramatically lowering pet adoption fees beginning Friday, Feb. 10. The shelter cites reports about the benefits of pet ownership from the American Heart Association as inspiration for the reduced fees.

Adoption fees are normally $110 for dogs and $85 for cats, but through Monday, Feb. 20, the shelter is reducing all adoption fees to just $25.

Adoptions include mandatory sterilization, age-appropriate vaccinations, diagnostic testing, a microchip and a free veterinary consultation. Adopted dogs will also receive free obedience classes.

Appointments are available 1 to 4 p.m. daily. The shelter is located at 240 Old Turnpike Road, Pleasantville. For more information, call 609-485-2345 or visit aclink.org/animalshelter.