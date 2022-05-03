Atlantic County 4-H Model Railroad Club hosts annual show

EGG HARBOR CITY – The Atlantic County 4-H Model Railroad Club hosted the 7th annual N scale Model Train Show at the 4-H Grounds on Saturday and Sunday. Members of numerous model railroad clubs from six states, as well as vendors, attended the event.

John Kern is the advisor for the Atlantic County 4-H Model Railroad Club.

“This is an opportunity to introduce children to the model railroad community,” he said. “It helps kids from our various communities come together to enjoy this hobby.”

The club builds “N” and “HO” scale modular layouts for the viewing public.

Ten-year-old Zane Gray of Vineland has been a member for four years. He learned about the club during a visit to the annual 4-H Fair in August.

“I have a cousin who is also a member,” Zane said. “I really enjoy building models and operating the trains.”

I also helped out by distributing 88 posters to publicize this event,” he said.

Joel Berse of Hicksville, Long Island in New York, attended as a vendor with his company, Trainville Hobby Depot.

“I love this annual event and I can’t not be a part of it,” he said. “Participants enjoy themselves at very little cost.”

“I grew up as a latchkey kid in Brooklyn and traveled a lot on subways. That morphed into a love for model railroads.”

Berse added that he used to attend 36 shows a year but has now pared that number down to 16.

Frank Distefano of Rutherford, Bergen County, echoed his enthusiasm.

“This is a big event for us,” he said. “I started this hobby 10 years ago and am excited to be here today.”

Dave Ferrari is a member of Northern New Jersey N-Trak who traveled to the show from his home in Toms River. He has been a model railroad fan since the age of 9.

“We constructed what I believe is the largest T-Trak system ever built in New Jersey,” he said. “It is more than two scale miles of track and is built over 22 banquet tables. It took us more than 10 hours to put it together."

He added that taking it down will be much quicker.

“That should only take one to one-and-a-half hours to do,” he said.