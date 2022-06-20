Atlantic Club $2.7 million behind on taxes

ATLANTIC CITY — The owner of the former Atlantic Club, who purchased the long-shuttered casino hotel property in 2019, owes about $2.7 million in back taxes and faces a tax sale in December if the balance isn’t paid by then, according to the city tax office.

“I have already cut the check. I am getting it to the city this week,” Rocco Sebastiani said Monday when reached by telephone. He is the principal in Colosseo Atlantic City Inc., the New York investment and construction firm that now owns the property.

The former Atlantic Club is located on Boston Avenue and the Boardwalk near Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus.

Sebastiani said he originally had a deal to lease 30,000 square feet of office space on top of the property's parking garage when it was going to be used by Atlantic City’s Jimmy Whitehead for a call, data and cybersecurity center. That deal fell through because Whitehead could not get funding in time.

Whitehead said Monday he is still seeking funding for the venture and is still interested in the space, but is also seeking other locations for the center.

"I don't think it's because of our deal that anything is going on with the property," Whitehead said. "That property is bigger than that garage."

Another deal to lease part of the property also failed, Sebastiani said.

Sebastiani is seeking to redevelop one of the towers as condominiums and the other as a hotel, he said.

Council President George Tibbitt said Monday that Sebastiani has not reached out to the city.

“He has not approached us,” Tibbitt said. “I have no idea what he plans for the building. He hasn’t reached out to the city with any plans or to ask for aid to get the building up and running.”

Mayor Marty Small did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Administration spokesman Andrew Kramer said Atlantic Club currently has two liens on the property for a total of more than $2.7 million owed in back taxes.

"Taxes are due four times a year: Feb. 1, May 1, Aug. 1 and Nov. 1," Kramer said in an email response to questions. "If taxes aren’t paid by November 10th, all unpaid taxes will go to Tax sale."

He said those sales are held each December.

The former Atlantic Club over the years was operated as the Golden Nugget, Bally's Grand, The Grand, Atlantic City Hilton and ACH.

In October 2019, TJM Properties of Florida sold the shuttered casino-hotel to Colosseo Atlantic City Inc., saying it had tried to find a buyer who could "realize the potential of the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel.”

Sebastiani said at the time the company was seeking to develop it as a non-casino hotel. A deed restriction preventing the property from operating as a casino remains in place.

The Atlantic Club closed in January 2014, and was purchased four months later by TJM for $13.5 million from an affiliate of Caesars Entertainment Corp. TJM came close to selling the property several times before selling to Colosseo.

In 2017, a Ventnor development group wanted to buy the casino and turn it into a water park, but the plan died.

Another deal collapsed a year earlier when Pennsylvania-based Endeavor Property Group could not secure funding to buy the property.

In March 2019, TJM canceled a notice to sell the shuttered property to Philadelphia-based Jeffrey Smolinsky of North American Acquisitions, Atlantic County real estate records show.

At one point Stockton was in talks to purchase the Atlantic Club, as well. The school was interested in the nine-level parking garage, but wanted the casino and hotel property demolished. That deal fell through in September 2018.

