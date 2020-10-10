Atlantic City's long economic recovery, Murphy announces local-government aid and more

Atlantic City's business losses may be accelerated by the ongoing pandemic — and resulting restrictions — and absent immediate relief, more closings could be coming. Nearly 43,000 people in the greater Atlantic City region were unemployed this summer, a time of year when seasonal jobs and industries typically hire more workers to account for an increase in business.

Two Democratic Egg Harbor Township Committee candidates, Lisa March and Frank Rivera, have filed ethics and campaign finance complaints against Republican Mayor Paul Hodson and Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer for alleged improper use of taxpayer-funded resources for campaign activities. The complaint asked for the township's Ethics Board to rule on the actions of Hodson and Pfrommer.