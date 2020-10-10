 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City's long economic recovery, Murphy announces local-government aid and more
0 comments
special report

Atlantic City's long economic recovery, Murphy announces local-government aid and more

  • 0
Tanger Outlets The Walk

Even before the coronavirus pandemic negatively impacted retailers, restaurants and entertainment venues, some well-known operators struggled to do business in Atlantic City. The Melting Pot, Longhorn Steakhouse and Ruby Tuesday once occupied this stretch of storefronts at Tanger Outlets The Walk.

Atlantic City's business losses may be accelerated by the ongoing pandemic — and resulting restrictions — and absent immediate relief, more closings could be coming. Nearly 43,000 people in the greater Atlantic City region were unemployed this summer, a time of year when seasonal jobs and industries typically hire more workers to account for an increase in business.

Two Democratic Egg Harbor Township Committee candidates, Lisa March and Frank Rivera, have filed ethics and campaign finance complaints against Republican Mayor Paul Hodson and Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer for alleged improper use of taxpayer-funded resources for campaign activities. The complaint asked for the township's Ethics Board to rule on the actions of Hodson and Pfrommer.

Atlantic City may qualify for up to $906,000 in COVID-19 relief, and South Jersey towns and counties, millions more, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday. The funding is intended to help local communities whose resources are being stretched by their response to the pandemic.

High school football: Absegami, Egg Harbor Township and Millville football teams all picked up big wins Friday night. 

Atlantic City vs Egg Harbor Township football game

Atlantic City's vs. Egg Harbor Township's during the first half football game at Atlantic City High School Friday Oct 9, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+9
Praying for Business
Photo Galleries

Praying for Business

Wednesday February 22 2017 The Parish of Saint Monica hosts a Mass for the Business Community at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church in Atlantic …

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News