Atlantic City's Jill Collette known for walking all over resort, involvement in church and school

The investigation is still ongoing.

“There is nothing new to release,” Lt. Kevin Fair said Saturday in an email. “In all fatal crashes, blood or urine is taken and sent to the NJSP lab for analysis. This process takes a long period of time to return. There will only be an update if someone is charged.”

Collette earned a degree from Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) and spent 38 years in the Atlantic City School District, teaching at the Massachusetts Avenue, New Jersey Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue schools.

Collette had a huge passion for all her students and would remain in touch with them after they left her class. Even after retiring in 2017, she continued to volunteer in the school district, touching and inspiring many lives .

“I was completely devastated,” Nastassia Davis said, trying her best not to get emotional. “She was such a special woman and so kind and someone that I really, really cared about. Even to this point right now, I just can’t believe it.”

Davis worked at Pennsylvania Avenue with Collette, calling her a mentor. Davis always looked up to her elders, especially those who have been a teacher for a long time and could pass on knowledge and experience.