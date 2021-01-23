Atlantic City's Jill Collette known for walking all over resort, involvement in church and school

Jill Collette had an infectious smile.
“It would brighten your day,” said the Rev. Collins A. Days Sr., pastor of Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City. “It didn’t matter if you were a stranger or a friend, she shared that with everybody. She would flash that smile, and it would change your attitude and engage you to let you know someone cared about you.”
Even more indicative of her character was her loving and caring personality, which most of the Atlantic City community witnessed daily as she would walk the resort to get to church, the library or McDonald’s.
Along the way, she would spread that smile and greet each person she encountered.
“She was very well-known and very well-loved,” said Days, who has known Collette for more than 25 years and adored seeing her at church. “She was always engaging with people she knew and giving words of encouragement.”
Collette was struck by a car on the afternoon of Jan. 13 near Tennessee and Atlantic avenues. The longtime Atlantic City resident was later pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. She was 66.
Daniel Sitarski was heading west on Atlantic and struck Collette, police said. Sitarski, 69, of Brigantine, immediately stopped and remained on scene.
The investigation is still ongoing.
“There is nothing new to release,” Lt. Kevin Fair said Saturday in an email. “In all fatal crashes, blood or urine is taken and sent to the NJSP lab for analysis. This process takes a long period of time to return. There will only be an update if someone is charged.”
Collette earned a degree from Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) and spent 38 years in the Atlantic City School District, teaching at the Massachusetts Avenue, New Jersey Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue schools.
Collette had a huge passion for all her students and would remain in touch with them after they left her class. Even after retiring in 2017, she continued to volunteer in the school district, touching and inspiring many lives .
“I was completely devastated,” Nastassia Davis said, trying her best not to get emotional. “She was such a special woman and so kind and someone that I really, really cared about. Even to this point right now, I just can’t believe it.”
Davis worked at Pennsylvania Avenue with Collette, calling her a mentor. Davis always looked up to her elders, especially those who have been a teacher for a long time and could pass on knowledge and experience.
“She was always very encouraging to not just me, but everyone,” said Davis, 37, of Atlantic City. “She was somebody I really admired in the school system, as I do with many educators, but she was definitely one that was very dear to me.”
Davis earned a full-time job at Stockton University last February but was soon laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She last talked with Collette in September about the difficult situation, the pandemic overall and schools at that time possibly going virtual.
Collette, as always, brought Davis positivity.
Davis also runs her own photography business and was looking through old photos, finding one of Collette and her grandson, Kai'Ree Parker, in 2015 at Collette’s favorite restaurant, McDonald’s. Collette also had a granddaughter, Kamryn Collette-Crenshaw. Both her grandchildren were her entire world, Davis said.
“It took me back that I had a picture of her in one of her favorite places,” Davis said. “I'm just going to miss her very much. I’m going to miss her a lot.”
Days echoed that.
“It will be like missing a family member at the table, her empty chair will never be filed,” said Days, 60, of Atlantic City. “The kind of spirit that she had and the kind of concern she had for people is just what the world needs, especially at times like we are in now."
Days said Collette was heavily involved in the church community. On Jan. 10, the Sunday before her death, Collette gave one of the parishioners a new pocketbook at church, which that parishioner donned when Collette was laid to rest Saturday, a funeral Days presided over.
“That was typical Jill,” Days said of her spontaneous gift giving just days before her death. “She was always inquiring about someone else’s wellbeing. She was a wonderful person.”
