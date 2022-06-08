 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ATLANTIC CITY

Airshow 2021

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beach tags: Not required

Beaches open: As of July 1, all beaches from Caspian Avenue to Jackson Avenue are open.

What to do: Swimming is only permitted when a lifeguard is present. Surfing is permitted at Crystal Beach at New Hampshire Avenue, the Delaware Avenue Beach, and the Downtown Beach at Raleigh Avenue. Kayaking and windsurfing is permitted at the Jackson Avenue beach only. Volleyball is allowed in designated areas. Fishing is permitted from the jetties.

More information: atlanticcitynj.com

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

