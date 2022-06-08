ATLANTIC CITY

Lifeguards: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Beach tags: Not required
Beaches open: As of July 1, all beaches from Caspian Avenue to Jackson Avenue are open.
What to do: Swimming is only permitted when a lifeguard is present. Surfing is permitted at Crystal Beach at New Hampshire Avenue, the Delaware Avenue Beach, and the Downtown Beach at Raleigh Avenue. Kayaking and windsurfing is permitted at the Jackson Avenue beach only. Volleyball is allowed in designated areas. Fishing is permitted from the jetties.
More information: atlanticcitynj.com
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba