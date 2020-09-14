Atlantic City Showboat Renaissance LLC is seeking a Coastal Area Facilities Review Act permit to build an indoor water park with dining and entertainment offerings at 801 Boardwalk. The project is on land it owns next to its hotel. The state CAFRA review allows individuals to ask for public hearing on the application. Requests for a public hearing shall be sent to the Department at the address below and shall state the specific nature of the issues to be raised at the hearing: New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Division of Land Use Regulation P.O. Box 420, Code 501.-02A Trenton, New Jersey 08625 Attn: Atlantic City.
The Atlantic County Improvement Authority is soliciting bids to demolish six Atlantic City-owned properties at: 1817 Hummock Avenue; 1712 Logan Avenue; 1507 and 1509 Madison Avenue; 210 N. South Carolina Avenue; 25 N. Stenton Place City. Sealed will be received by received by the Atlantic County Improvement Authority on September 25, 2020.
