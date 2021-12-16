 Skip to main content
Atlantic City
Coach: Jason Lantz

Last season’s record: 3-5

2021-22 prediction: Contender

Key players: Quanirah Cherry-Montague, 6-3, Jr., F; Sanai Garrison-Macon, 5-4, Sr., G; Alexis Gormley, 6-0, Fr., F; Zashira Jackson, 5-6, Jr., G; Cea’anai Jackson-Williams, 6-2, Sr., C; Sasha Lemons, 5-2, Jr., G; Naysha Suarez-Rivera, 5-2, Sr., G; Bryn Swift 6-2, Jr.

Outlook: The Vikings are expected to challenge for the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV titles. Cherry-Montague is NCAA Division I prospect. Garrison-Macon provides experience in the back court. Jackson-Williams, a transfer from ACIT, is an inside presence. Gormley should make an immediate impact.

