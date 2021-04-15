Atlantic City
Coach: Brent Bean
2019 record: 2-19
2021 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Vikings return six starters and hope to contend for a spot in the South Jersey Group IV playoffs. Atlantic City will rely on its senior core of Ryan Master (P,OF), Augustin Lynch (P, 2B), Jared Avril (OF), Aaron Bach (OF), Jamar Avril (1B) and Drew Storr (C, UTL).
