Atlantic City
Atlantic City

Atlantic City

Coach: Gene Allen

Last season’s record: 21-6

2021 prediction: Contender

Key players: Christian Hobbs, 6-5, Jr., F; Naquan Blakeley, 5-8, Sr., G; Nasaan Blakely, 5-9, Sr., G; Jayden Jones, 6-0, Sr., G; Ja’Heem Frederick, 6-3, Sr., G; Amir Mack, 6-4, Sr., F.

Outlook: Frederick, Jones and Naquan Blakely all played key roles the Vikings, who won the South Jersey Group IV championship last season. Nasaan Blakely was Atlantic City’s starting point guard before injuring his knee in February and missing the rest of the season. Mack is a promising junior.

