ATLANTIC CITY

Coach: Kris Ciuro
2021 record: 3-6
What to watch: The Vikings return James Haney, a first-team Press All-Star last winter who broke school records in the 100 butterfly and 400 freestyle. Other key swimmers include Kasey Nguyen, John Sahl, Tommy Pham and Lam Pham (no relation to Tommy).
“We’re looking forward to getting back to a traditional swimming season,” Ciuro said. “It gives the kids an opportunity to swim fast and well.”
