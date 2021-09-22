ATLANTIC CITY
Aleyah McIntyre was supposed to come home to her father in Millville this week. A long-fought custody battle finally came to an end Sept. 3 wh…
A $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold Friday in New Jersey ahead of that night’s drawing, lottery officials said Saturday.
Seven people, including five from Atlantic County and one from Cumberland County, were indicted Wednesday as a result of three separate narcot…
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
ATLANTIC CITY — An AtlantiCare urgent care center in the city will be closed until next month as boosted staffing is needed to meet the volume…
TRENTON — Workers at child care centers have until Nov. 1 to be fully vaccinated under an executive order announced Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy.
NORTHFIELD — A subcommittee of City Council will look into a request from municipal workers asking to receive additional hazard pay for work in 2020.
CAPE MAY — Councilman Chris Bezaire pleaded guilty Friday in Superior Court to stalking a former girlfriend and contempt of court.
Many reactions to COVID-19 can be explained by one simple concept: intertemporal substitution. Its awkward name notwithstanding, the idea helps to make sense of many behaviors that otherwise might appear irrational. At the most basic level, intertemporal substitution means shifting an action or event to a more appropriate or advantageous time. A classic example from economics is that people ...
A Pleasantville woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of her two young daughters in Arizona.
