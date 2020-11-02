Kaleem Shabazz, Atlantic City’s Third Ward Council Member, announced changes to the annual Veteran’s Day observance that he hosts in Brown’s Memorial Park, named after Sergeant Harold Brown, the first Atlantic City resident killed in World War II.

“Because of the effects of COVID-19, the expected rise in flu cases, and the advanced age of many of our veterans, the November 11th Veterans Day observance will be scaled back,” Shabazz said. “We must not and we will not forget our veterans and the sacrifices they made to protect and preserve our freedom.”

This year’s event, will feature a wreath laying and the playing of taps. No public attendees will be invited.

“It is my hope that in 2021 we will have the type of expanded event that has been our practice,” Shabazz said.