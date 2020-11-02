 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City
0 comments

Atlantic City

  • 0

Kaleem Shabazz, Atlantic City’s Third Ward Council Member, announced changes to the annual Veteran’s Day observance that he hosts in Brown’s Memorial Park, named after Sergeant Harold Brown, the first Atlantic City resident killed in World War II.

“Because of the effects of COVID-19, the expected rise in flu cases, and the advanced age of many of our veterans, the November 11th Veterans Day observance will be scaled back,” Shabazz said. “We must not and we will not forget our veterans and the sacrifices they made to protect and preserve our freedom.”

This year’s event, will feature a wreath laying and the playing of taps. No public attendees will be invited.

“It is my hope that in 2021 we will have the type of expanded event that has been our practice,” Shabazz said.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News