ATLANTIC CITY

Coach: Melisa Godfrey
2020 record: 4-7
What to watch: The Vikings, led by underclassmen, will have junior Mayla Burns at the No. 1 singles spot. Hannah Frebowitz and Cecelia Marota should also be in singles spots. Rosie Miltenberger, a returning varsity player, will have a doubles spot.
"We're a young team, and we're looking forward to an exciting season and to be competitive," Godfrey said.
