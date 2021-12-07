ATLANTIC CITY

Coach: Sean Duffey

2021 record: 3-5

What to watch: The Vikings graduated six senior scorers, but have Megan Fox, a first-team Press All-Star her first three years. Fox should be one of the top distance swimmers in the state and will lead the Vikings to a competitive season. She’ll swim for the University of South Carolina next year.

Others will help the A.C. lineup, including seniors Isabella Simpson, Alex Sihanouk, Cameron Arndt and Kelsey Lipshutz, a transfer from Ocean City. Grace Gaskill, Olivia Kulakowski and Melissa Tran are talented juniors. Lauren Fox (Megan’s sister) is a good freshman prospect. Other good freshmen include Anna Tran (Melissa’s cousin), Katelynn Do and Ixanna Salinas-Torres.

“We lost a lot of seniors but it’s good to have some freshmen fill in the gaps,” Duffey said. “We’re happy to get things back to normal. We’re super-excited to get racing and hope to make a push into the playoffs.”

