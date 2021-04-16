 Skip to main content
Atlantic City
Atlantic City

Coach: Maurice Lozzi

2019 record: 3-8

Outlook: For the Vikings, senior Ethan Jacobson will lead the defense, while junior Robert Fishbein and sophomore Jacob Downing will be an important middle/attack positional player. Joey Staines will be the leader in net. Atlantic City brings a mix of experience and enthusiastic learners to the field. Lozzi said his team will give its best effort this season and learn and grow in the process.

“I’m glad we are trying to return to some kind of normalcy this spring,” Lozzi said. “Better days (are) ahead for us all.”

​Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

