Atlantic City

Coach: Gene Allen
Last season’s record: 7-1
2021-22 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Nasir Turner, 6-0, Jr., G; Rob Fishbein, 6-0, Sr., G; Dylan Culmone, 6-3, Sr., F; Jacque Pridgen-Hill, 6-3, Sr., F; Jai Pridgen-Hill, 6-0, Jr., G; Amir Jones, 6-2, Sr., F; Ja’Quel Holmes, 6-1, Sr., F; Clarence Small, 5-10, So., G.
Outlook: This will be the Vikings most inexperienced team in several seasons. Fishbein and Culmone must be senior leaders. The Vikings will rely on Jacque Pridgen-Hill for both scoring and rebounding.
