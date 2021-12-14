 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City
0 comments

Atlantic City

Coach: Gene Allen

Last season’s record: 7-1

2021-22 prediction: Spoiler

Key players: Nasir Turner, 6-0, Jr., G; Rob Fishbein, 6-0, Sr., G; Dylan Culmone, 6-3, Sr., F; Jacque Pridgen-Hill, 6-3, Sr., F; Jai Pridgen-Hill, 6-0, Jr., G; Amir Jones, 6-2, Sr., F; Ja’Quel Holmes, 6-1, Sr., F; Clarence Small, 5-10, So., G.

Outlook: This will be the Vikings most inexperienced team in several seasons. Fishbein and Culmone must be senior leaders. The Vikings will rely on Jacque Pridgen-Hill for both scoring and rebounding.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News