Atlantic City
Atlantic City

Coach: Anthony Nistico

2019 record: 9-11

2021 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Vikings are young but talented. Four of their nine starters will be either freshmen or sophomores. Junior third baseman Nayeesha Suarez is a player to watch. Senior centerfielder Jenna Mogano is an excellent defender. Freshmen Chloe Fricke (P) and Mattie Sarno (1B/3B) are promising players.

