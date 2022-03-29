 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ATLANTIC CITY

Coach: Thomas Biggins (first season)

2021 record: 4-6

Outlook: After losing some key players to injuries, graduation or transfers, the Vikings will feature many new faces looking to grow and develop as a team. What the team lacks in varsity experience, they make up for in togetherness and toughness, Biggins said. Some returners are seniors Mikayla Garraty (goalie) and Maddie Chapman (attack/midfield), juniors Bryn Swift and Mary Wagner (attack/midfield) and sophomore Mia D'Arco (midfield/defense). Junior Alex Dounoulis, who scored 35 goals with 11 assists last season, will not compete this season due to a knee injury.

"Our team is ready to hit the field and use every game as a learning experience and to pick up some wins," Biggins said. "I'm excited to see how each girl grows as a lacrosse player by the end of the season."

