ATLANTIC CITY
ATLANTIC CITY

Coach: Al Hagofsky (first season)

Last season’s record: 0-20

Outlook: The Vikings were winless as a team last winter, but returning starters Chase Calhoun (5-1 after missing some of the season) and Jadah Butler (11-7) both had winning records as freshmen in 2020.

Hagofsky is in his first season as a head coach after assisting at A.C. for eight years. Before that, he assisted at Lacey Township for more than 10 years. He’s a former Jackson Memorial wrestler who played football at Hofstra University.

“Everybody but Chase and Jadah (are) pretty much new to the sport,” Hagofsky said. “We’re hoping those two have breakout seasons. As for the others, we hope they improve and enjoy the sport. They’re working hard and getting better every day.”

Contact Nicholas Huba :

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba

Breaking News