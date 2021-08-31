Atlantic City

Coach: Maurice Lozzi
2020 record: 1-6
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Vikings do not have any returning players, but aim to improve each game. Midfielders Anner Castro, Jose Zuleta and Shady Hadad, defender Adam Gery and goalkeeper Robert Fishbein are some key players to watch.
"We are working hard to build up as a team," Lozzi said. "May new faces, and (we are) working hard to restart playing soccer."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
