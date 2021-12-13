Coach: Al Hagofsky (second season)
Last season’s record: 0-9
Outlook: The Vikings will have just eight wrestlers, including three in their first seasons. Junior Jadah Butler (132/138) could have a strong season. He went 6-3 last season, and is a team captain. Juniors Dan Cohen (126/132) and Aryon Darji (160/170) are also key to watch for Atlantic City.
"(We will) try to get better each day," Hagofsky said.
