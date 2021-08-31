 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City
0 comments

Atlantic City

Coach: Kevin Semet (second season)

2020 record: 2-5

Group: S.J. Group IV

What to watch: The Vikings are entering just their third season in program history, but the aim is to continue improving. Last season, the team finished the season with the most wins in school history. Juniors Naysha Suarez-Rivera (forward), Wendy Mendoza-Hererra (defender) and Anette Bautista-Escobedo (midfield) return to lead a team that lost seven to graduation. Mattie Sarno, a sophomore defender, is a promising up-and-comer for Atlantic City.

"We have to continue to build a positive atmosphere and cultivate a love for the game in our student-athletes," Semet said.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Govt-and-politics

New urgency to fix New York's COVID-19 rent relief program

  • Updated

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday she was in talks to call a special session of the state legislature after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's temporary federal ban on evictions, just days ahead of the expiration of the state's own ban Aug. 31.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News