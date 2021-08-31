Coach: Kevin Semet (second season)
2020 record: 2-5
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Vikings are entering just their third season in program history, but the aim is to continue improving. Last season, the team finished the season with the most wins in school history. Juniors Naysha Suarez-Rivera (forward), Wendy Mendoza-Hererra (defender) and Anette Bautista-Escobedo (midfield) return to lead a team that lost seven to graduation. Mattie Sarno, a sophomore defender, is a promising up-and-comer for Atlantic City.
"We have to continue to build a positive atmosphere and cultivate a love for the game in our student-athletes," Semet said.
