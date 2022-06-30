 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ATLANTIC CITY

Fireworks Steel Pier

Fireworks will take place over the beaches at Atlantic City’s North Beach section Friday, July 1. There will also be additional fireworks at Tropicana on Monday, July 4, for those looking to celebrate on the holiday itself.

Starting at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, is the fireworks spectacular at the North Beach area of Atlantic City. Attendees can choose from multiple areas to view the fireworks on the north end of the boardwalk near Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel, Showboat Hotel and Steel Pier. Tennessee Avenue restaurants are also sponsoring the fireworks spectacular. From 6 to 9 p.m. there is live music, drink specials and more across the North Beach boardwalk area and Tennessee Avenue before the fireworks.

“The point of the relationship between the casinos and the small businesses is to offer unique experiences on the front end of the boardwalk, and the fireworks do just that,” says Jamie Hoagland, director of advertising and public relations at Resorts Casino Hotel.

Bally’s offers sweepstakes, events and live entertainment during the Fourth of July weekend. Entertainment at The Yard features performances by DJ Rashaun, Kono Nation, DJ Adub, The Royals and more.

Take in the Atlantic City fireworks show 10 p.m. Monday, July 4, at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino, but if you miss them on the Fourth, fireworks happen every Saturday night through Labor Day at Tropicana. Don’t miss out on what Atlantic City has to offer this Fourth of July weekend.

