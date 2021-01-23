Atlantic City

Key players: Sanai Garrison-Macon, 5-4, Jr., G; Quanirah Cherry-Montague, 6-1, So., F; Cornysha Davis, 6-0, Sr., F; Naysha Suarez-Rivera, 5-3, Jr., G; Ahnjeles Maldonado, 5-5, Jr., G; Sasha Lemons, 5-3, So., G; Zashira Jackson, 5-3, So., G; Cecelia Marota, 5-8, So., F; Claire Kelly, 6-0, So., F; Bryn Swift, 6-1, So., F.

Outlook: The Vikings won the Cape-Atlantic League championship last season and return a deep and talented team. Garrison-Macon averaged 8 points and emerged as one of the CAL’s top playmakers last season. Cherry-Montague wowed fans as a freshman last season, scoring 205 points and grabbing 209 rebounds. She is a Division I NCAA prospect.