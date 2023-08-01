Democrat incumbent Aaron "Sporty" Randolph will be challenged by Republican Matthew McGrath for a three-year seat on council representing the 1st Ward.

Democrat incumbent LaToya Dunston is running unopposed for a three-year council seat representing the 2nd Ward.

Democrat incumbent Kaleem Shabazz is being challenged by Charles Ireland Sr. for a three-year seat on the board representing the 3rd Ward.

Republican Ron Bailey and Democrat George "Animal" Crouch will battle for the three-year seat on council representing the 4th Ward. Councilmen MD Hossain Morshed was defeated in the Democratic primary.

Democratic incumbent Muhammad "Ajum" Zia is running against Republican Maria Lacca for the three-year seat on council representing the 5th Ward.

Republican incumbent Jesse O. Kurtz is being challenged by Geoffrey Dorsey for his three-year seat on city council representing the 6th Ward.