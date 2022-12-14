Atlantic City

Coach: Jason Lantz
Last season’s record: 13-11
2022-23 prediction: Favorite
Outlook: Quanirah Montague, a 6-5 senior, has committed to Mississippi State. She averaged 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds last season and is one of the state’s top players. Senior guards Sasha Lemons and Zashira Jackson provide leadership and experience. The Vikings also feature some talented underclassmen in 5-8 sophomore Bridget Roach, 6-0 sophomore Lexi Gormely and 5-7 freshman Taison Parker.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.