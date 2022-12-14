 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City

Coach: Jason Lantz

Last season’s record: 13-11

2022-23 prediction: Favorite

Outlook: Quanirah Montague, a 6-5 senior, has committed to Mississippi State. She averaged 13.8 points and 12.5 rebounds last season and is one of the state’s top players. Senior guards Sasha Lemons and Zashira Jackson provide leadership and experience. The Vikings also feature some talented underclassmen in 5-8 sophomore Bridget Roach, 6-0 sophomore Lexi Gormely and 5-7 freshman Taison Parker.

