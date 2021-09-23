Atlantic City will make COVID bonus payments with state blessing

UPDATE: The city has the state's blessing to use some of its American Rescue Plan funds to make bonus payments to city employees who worked during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday morning during at a news conference at City Hall. Click here for full story.

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. is expected to make an announcement Thursday regarding the status of premium payments for city employees through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Small's announcement will come at 11 a.m. in the Mayor's Conference Room in City Hall, according to a news release from his office. He will be joined by Chief Financial Officer Adetoro Aboderin.

The event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/atlanticcitygov.

Earlier this month, the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees city finances under state law, prevented the city from making planned payments of $3,500 per worker that Small said would occur. Small planned to use about $6.6 million of the $32 million in federal funds the city is getting in federal COVID-19 relief.