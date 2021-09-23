 Skip to main content
Atlantic City will make COVID bonus payments with state blessing
Atlantic City will make COVID bonus payments with state blessing

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday the city will go through with bonus payments to employees who worked on site during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPDATE: The city has the state's blessing to use some of its American Rescue Plan funds to make bonus payments to city employees who worked during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said Thursday morning during at a news conference at City Hall. Click here for full story. 

ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. is expected to make an announcement Thursday regarding the status of premium payments for city employees through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Small's announcement will come at 11 a.m. in the Mayor's Conference Room in City Hall, according to a news release from his office. He will be joined by Chief Financial Officer Adetoro Aboderin.

The event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/atlanticcitygov.

Earlier this month, the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees city finances under state law, prevented the city from making planned payments of $3,500 per worker that Small said would occur. Small planned to use about $6.6 million of the $32 million in federal funds the city is getting in federal COVID-19 relief.

Small announced Aug. 19 that all city employees who were on the payroll during the worst of the pandemic would get the payments.

The payments were to thank workers for getting the city through the pandemic, he said, and an attempt to address what he has called salaries that are lower than those of comparable workers in other cities in New Jersey — a result of the need to cut spending to stabilize city finances. The city was on the brink of bankruptcy in 2016.

