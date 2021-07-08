Atlantic City to host Facebook Live on Elsa's impacts Thursday at 3 p.m.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. and Scott Evans, Emergency Management Coordinator for the city, will provide an update on preparations from Tropical Storm Elsa.

The Press of Atlantic City will carry the livestream on this webpage.

A tropical storm warning and flash flood watch are in effect for the resort. Flooding rain and a weak tornado are the main threats from the storm, while wind and coastal flooding are unlikely to cause.

Rain and wind will begin between 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday.

The Wave Garage will offer free parking for residents and visitors from 4 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Saturday due to the storm. Located on the corner of Mississippi and Fairmount Avenues, overnight parking will only be permitted on the fourth floor of the garage.

