 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City to host community walk on Thursday
0 comments

Atlantic City to host community walk on Thursday

Peacewalk

Assistant Attorney General Andrew Bruck, left, Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal lead a community walk through Atlantic City on July 13.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Atlantic City will host a community walk beginning 4 p.m. Thursday at the All-Wars Memorial Building.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, Atlantic City police, Coalition for a Safe Community, N.J. State Police, NAACP Atlantic City and the city government are sponsoring the walk. Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck will be a special guest.

People are asked to begin lining up for the walk at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, with the march beginning at 4.

— John Russo

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News