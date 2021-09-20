Atlantic City to host community walk on Thursday

Atlantic City will host a community walk beginning 4 p.m. Thursday at the All-Wars Memorial Building.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, Atlantic City police, Coalition for a Safe Community, N.J. State Police, NAACP Atlantic City and the city government are sponsoring the walk. Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck will be a special guest.
People are asked to begin lining up for the walk at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, with the march beginning at 4.
— John Russo
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
