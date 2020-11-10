Atlantic City to host community cleanup in Chelsea neighborhood

ATLANTIC CITY– The Chelsea neighborhood in the city is holding a neighborhood clean up on Saturday, November 21 at 8 a.m. in an effort to help beautify the city. O’Donnell Park along Atlantic Avenue, near the WWI memorial, will be the drop off point for bulk trash, electronics and document shredding. An after-party will be held with food, entertainment and games from 11 a.m. to noon.

The event is organized by the Chelsea Neighborhood Association (CNA), Stockton University and the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation, with support from ACDEVCO, the Department of Public Works and the Special Improvement District.

“We are excited to bring together residents from Chelsea, Lower Chelsea and Chelsea Heights for the largest cleanup ever organized," said CNA President, Carol Ruffu. "We ask residents to show their Chelsea pride by joining with their neighbors to make a difference on their street and in their neighborhood.”

The cleanup was suggested by Stockton University’s First Lady Lynne Kesselman.

“This event serves not just to beautify Chelsea, but also as an opportunity for us to gather and work toward a common goal," Kesselman said. "I hope to see many people from our Stockton University community and look forward to meeting more of our neighbors.”