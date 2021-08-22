Atlantic City supermarket plans up for vote Sept. 2

Village Supermarket, Inc. has applied to the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for preliminary and final site plan approvals to construct a 54,609-square-foot Shoprite supermarket. The project includes an approximately 44,192 square foot ground floor for the supermarket and an approximately 10,417 square foot mezzanine for administrative support of the facility.
The project would also include a 235-space parking lot. The project proposes 89% impervious lot coverage, where 80% is permitted and seeks to exceed the permitted number of signs. CRDA will hold a virtual public meeting 10 a.m. on Sept. 2.
The project documents can be found at njcrda.com/applications-and-public-notices/village-supermarkets-site-plan-applic-2021-08-3053.
A.C. cannabis vote Wednesday
The city will hold a public hearing and vote on final adoption Wednesday on an ordinance that would establish regulations governing the regulation and licensing of cannabis in the resort.
The city ordinance would also establish A $25,000 annual license fee for marijuana-related businesses; fees for microbusinesses shall be $2,500, according to a recently published legal notice. The public hearing is set for 5 p.m.
Wildwood boardwalk project
The city is moving ahead with seeking permits to rehabilitate a section of the boardwalk from Oak Avenue to East 26th Avenue.
The activities would include rehabbing concrete structures, replacing timber framing, decking, beach stairs, railing, lights and ramps. Gov. Phil Murphy toured the boardwalk in July and pledged $4 million toward needed repairs
An application for a Coastal Area Facilities Review Permit application can be reviewed at either the municipal clerk's office in the municipality in which the site subject to the application is located, or by appointment at the Department of Environmental Proection’s Trenton Office. Requests for a public hearing shall be sent to the Department at the address below and shall state the specific nature of the issues to be raised at the hearing.
Galloway bonds for improvements
Township Council recently adopted a bond ordinance appropriating $1.5 million for various capital improvements involving its recreational facilities, roads, and buildings.
Brigantine water tanks upgrades
The city appropriated nearly $6.4 million through a bond ordinance to make upgrades to three off its water storage tanks.
The money will be spent on “various improvements” to the Roosevelt Avenue, Bayshore Avenue and 14th Street water tanks, according to a recently published legal notice on the bond referendum.