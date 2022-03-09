ATLANTIC CITY ST. PADDY'S DAY PUB CRAWL

One of the great things about a St. Paddy’s celebration is that it’s a day drinking event that starts nice and early. And in the case of the St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl, they mean REALLY early – as in 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12.

The event will begin at Ryfe in Atlantic City with giveaways, contests, drink discounts, $2 Mimosas, $3 Bloody Marys and a kegs and eggs breakfast. Then, at noon, shuttle service begins and will run all day and night making stops at A.C. favorites Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House and Wonder Bar, as well as Santucci’s in Ventnor. Guests can start at any time and stay as long as they like at any bar on the crawl, but it’s suggested that an hour at each location will spread the love to all spots nicely.

Tickets are $15 and includes shuttle transportation, a free welcome drink and cup, access to food and drink specials at each bar, as well as free entry to Ryfe’s 2nd year Anniversary Party, which also takes place that night.

Ryfe is located at 4101 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. Go to RyfeAC.com and click on “experiences” to register.

