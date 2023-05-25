Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ATLANTIC CITY — People may have forgotten what they witnessed on May 25 three years ago, when Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd by pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes.

But city officials and members of the city's different religious communities haven't.

On Thursday, City Council Vice President and local NAACP President Kaleem Shabazz hosted a vigil for Floyd outside City Hall.

"Three years. It seems to have gone by very quickly for me, but I know it didn't quite feel like that for George Floyd's family," Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick said.

Video of Floyd's death shared online and by news outlets prompted protests, riots and calls for police reform across the nation and in South Jersey.

A protest May 31, 2020, in Atlantic City transformed into a riot that saw windows smashed and storefronts looted in Tanger Outlets The Walk.

"All of us as human beings have the right to have our lives preserved. And when we think of George Floyd, we can think of several aspects that weren't preserved in his life, or after," said Amin Muhammad, imam of Masjid Muhammad in Atlantic City. He recalled visiting Floyd's grave, which couldn't even be marked due to fears of desecration.

"If that's after death, how hard should we be working in life?" Muhammad said.

Shabazz said he decided to host a vigil with members of the interfaith community to remind people that the community continuously stands against hate and violence.

The Rev. Stafford Miller of Atlantic City's Asbury United Methodist Church asked: "Why do we have to have cameras to identify justice?"

He said the video of Floyd's death was needed as a catalyst to invoke justice.

"That's a very profound thing," Stafford said.

Chauvin was convicted for the murder of Floyd nearly a year after his death. He was sentenced to 22½ years in prison.

Two of the other three officers involved in Floyd's death pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter for shorter sentences. The Third officer was convicted of those same charges by a judge and is waiting to be sentenced.

"If we learned anything from George Floyd's death, it's that arrogance can be fatal to the American people," said Rabbi Jonathan Kremer of Shirat Hayam synagogue in Ventnor.

Fitzpatrick said people cannot be bystanders to violence.

"People witness violence perpetrated on our neighbors, and we can't stand by," said Fitzpatrick. "We have to do something when we see something."

