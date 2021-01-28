Atlantic City police report serious crimes down 33% in 2020

Atlantic City's 2020 uniform crime report, which it is sending to the FBI and State Police, shows a 33% drop in serious crimes compared to 2019, Officer in Charge James Sarkos told Atlantic City City Council Wednesday night.
Calls for service fell 11.5% in 2020 to 93,905 from 105,000 the year before, he said.
The 33% drop is for the top eight serious crimes reported, Sarkos said. Breaking it out by type, the number of murders fell to 9 in 2020 from 11 in 2019, an 18% decrease; and rapes fell to 28 from 29 the previous year, a 3% drop.
Robberies were down 36% and assaults down 19.4%, and larcenies (thefts) were down 48% Sarkos said.
Only burglaries saw an increase, Sarkos said. They went from 130 in 2019 to 141 in 2020, an 8% increase. And motor vehicle thefts remained steady at 89.
There was also an increase in internal affairs complaints, from 48 in 2019 to 71 in 2020, but Sarkos saw it as a positive change.
"Self-initiated complaints doubled," Sarkos said. "Members of the ACPB brought those complaints. That’s an example of the ACPB holding ourselves accountable -- increasing profesionalism and integrity."
The ACPD saw five complaints of excessive force, compared to 4 the previous year.
"That's a huge decrease from what saw years ago," Sarkos said. He said in 2013 there were 57 complaints of excessive force and in 2015 there were 11.
"After major reforms last year we are at 5," Sarkos said. "I am happy we have been able to push the number way down."
There were 216 reports of use of force in 2020, up from 204 the year before. But again the number is a lot less than in the past, Sarkos said. He said in 2014 there were 544 use of force reports.
There were 1,884 arrests made in 2020, he said. That's down 29% from 2,656 the year before.
Police recovered 116 firearms, up from 85 the year before, Sarkos said.
