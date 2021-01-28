Atlantic City police report serious crimes down 33% in 2020

Atlantic City's 2020 uniform crime report, which it is sending to the FBI and State Police, shows a 33% drop in serious crimes compared to 2019, Officer in Charge James Sarkos told Atlantic City City Council Wednesday night.

Calls for service fell 11.5% in 2020 to 93,905 from 105,000 the year before, he said.

The 33% drop is for the top eight serious crimes reported, Sarkos said. Breaking it out by type, the number of murders fell to 9 in 2020 from 11 in 2019, an 18% decrease; and rapes fell to 28 from 29 the previous year, a 3% drop.

Robberies were down 36% and assaults down 19.4%, and larcenies (thefts) were down 48% Sarkos said.

Only burglaries saw an increase, Sarkos said. They went from 130 in 2019 to 141 in 2020, an 8% increase. And motor vehicle thefts remained steady at 89.

There was also an increase in internal affairs complaints, from 48 in 2019 to 71 in 2020, but Sarkos saw it as a positive change.

"Self-initiated complaints doubled," Sarkos said. "Members of the ACPB brought those complaints. That’s an example of the ACPB holding ourselves accountable -- increasing profesionalism and integrity."