ATLANTIC CITY — The city's police department issued a warning Friday to Hyundai and Kia car owners due to an increase in burglaries and vehicle thefts, in particular vehicles that used a key to start the engine since those were the ones targeted.

A 15-year-old male was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, two counts of criminal mischief, and one for obstruction of justice for incidents that targeted Kia and Hyundai vehicles that used a key to start the engine.

On Tuesday, city police officers Ivaylo Ivanov and Jermaine Clay observed the 15-year-old male that matched the description of a suspect involved in the burglary of a Hyundai, as well as the theft of another Hyundai that occurred earlier in the day.

Officers eventually located the stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex, but when they went to apprehend the 15-year-old, he fled on foot. He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

The 15-year-old was released to a guardian, with a future court date set, said police.

Two other juvenile males also fled, were apprehended and later released to their parents with no criminal charges.

The police department urged owners to contact Hyundai or Kia to learn more about Hyundai and Kia's software that combats thefts and is free to all owners. Owners are urged to contact Hyundai (toll-free at 800-633-5151) or Kia (toll-free at 800-333-4542) for information.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.