Atlantic City police have received reports of citizens receiving emails requesting payment for running a red light that was recorded by traffic camera, according to the post on the department's Twitter account.

"These emails are a scam," police said. "Do not make a payment and notify us at 609-347-5766 if you've received an email. An investigation has been initiated."

