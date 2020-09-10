Atlantic City police have received reports of citizens receiving emails requesting payment for running a red light that was recorded by traffic camera, according to the post on the department's Twitter account.
"These emails are a scam," police said. "Do not make a payment and notify us at 609-347-5766 if you've received an email. An investigation has been initiated."
We've received reports of citizens receiving emails requesting payment for running a red light that was recorded by traffic camera. These emails are a scam. Do not make a payment and notify us at 609-347-5766 if you've received an email. An investigation has been initiated. pic.twitter.com/LBLySMXPV9— AtlanticCityPD (@AtlanticCityPD) September 10, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.