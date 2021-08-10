 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City Police Department
0 comments

Atlantic City Police Department

  • 0

Atlantic City posted a one-sentence statement on the internal affairs portion of its website that reads "Pursuant to the revised AG Directive on Internal Affairs Policies no officer was the subject of major discipline from June 15, 2020 through December 31, 2020."

No other information was provided.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News