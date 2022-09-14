Atlantic City Planning Board approves Phase 2 of Ørsted waterfront maintenance facility

ATLANTIC CITY — The city's Planning Board approved a second phase of development for a waterfront maintenance and operations facility being built in the Bungalow Park neighborhood by offshore wind developer Ørsted North America.

The approval came during a virtual meeting Tuesday morning and allows Ørsted to repurpose the Davenport Community Center building on New Jersey Avenue, located on its site, as a construction office.

"This particular facility has a number of community benefits," said Planning Board attorney Joel Fleishman during Tuesday's meeting.

Ørsted will invest about $200,000 for improvements, including replacing the ceiling and collapsed floor slabs, waterproofing the floor and walls, adding new windows, and remediating asbestos and lead, said Richard Grist, lead real estate manager for Ørsted.

After Ørsted has completed construction, it will return the renovated building for use as a community center, according to an agreement with the city.

Improvements to Bungalow Park include a $50,000 contribution for the betterment of Fisherman's Park and a small waterfront park at the facility, according to Ørsted.

The two-story Ørsted Atlantic City O&M Upland Facility will be a 23,950-square-foot warehouse between New Jersey and Delaware avenues.

The facility on the Delta Basin is accessible to Clam Creek and the Absecon Inlet, which will make transportation to the Atlantic Ocean easier for boats and workers building Ørsted's two-state approved wind farms 15 miles off Atlantic City's coast.

"It is now estimated to be up to $14 million, with no PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes), no city contribution and us paying our full rate on the site," said Grist about the money Ørsted is putting into the project. "So hopefully that outlines some of the community benefits, and benefits to the city as a whole."

At Tuesday's meting, Sherrie Terrell said residents, especially older residents, were unaware of the project and were against the facility in Bungalow Park.

But this isn't the first time Ørsted has met with the public to listen to concerns about the two offshore wind farms estimated to cost a total of $1.5 billion, and expected to generate about $5 million in revenue for the state.

Since Ørsted received approval for its Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2 projects in 2019, the company has held numerous public meetings, including one last Thursday about Phase 2 at Community Baptist Church on New Jersey Avenue, where the pastor voiced support for Ørsted’s plans.

At that meeting, Terrell and Bungalow Park resident Al Bailey said there was a petition going around from Bungalow Park residents that had more than 120 signatures against the Ørsted Facility.

"We know what we love at this small, closeted community. It's been a blessing that we have survived this long without seeing significant things," said Sheila Hoffman, a Bungalow Park resident for over 40 years. "We know that change happens. We want to get out in front of it and make sure that it's positive change for the neighborhood."

Hoffman said the fact that Bungalow Park has remained a mostly quiet residential neighborhood (a rarity in the city), unchanged over the course of several decades, is what its residents love most.

Ørsted reps answered many of the questions curious residents had. Among their concerns were traffic, safety, wear on local roads and concerns over fumes several noticed during the first phase of the project.

Grist assured residents traffic should not be greatly impacted since the company had worked with the Atlantic City Police Department to work that out. During the meeting last week, Ørsted North America laid out plans to minimize traffic impacts on the neighborhood.

Ørsted will be installing four-way stops with solar-powered stop signs and flashing LED lights for visibility at all intersections along New Jersey Avenue coming from Route 30, said Fleishman.

Ørsted's engineering and planning expert Kevin Dixon said most of the traffic on New Jersey Avenue would be passenger cars from workers traveling to the site. Delaware Avenue traffic would be for truck deliveries, which wouldn't always be big freight trucks.

They would be sizable like an Amazon or UPS truck, although residents like Terrell mentioned worries about fueling trucks and other heavy trucks during school times, which also could affect traffic.

"So while there is more traffic, we're really only talking about 65 or 70 trips per day," said Grist about the number of passenger cars that would be entering the neighborhood. Grist also did the traffic study for Ørsted.

Dixon said truck deliveries would also not be an issue, as big delivery trucks would only be delivering supplies about three times per week for the first six months. Any possible damage to the roads would be fixed by Ørsted, he said.

Focusing on jobs the project would create, Grist said Ørsted plans to hire about 120 locals for construction, servicing and maintenance of the facility. The company also will hire a head of site in 2023, which Ørsted hopes can be filled by someone in the community.

"So we tend to provide the necessary training to be able to enable future employees at all levels," said Grist. "So technicians would be the largest proportion of employees on site, and we would be providing training for those positions."

Many residents were supportive of the project overall.

Some residents, like Frank Becktel, were excited for Ørsted to move into Bungalow Park and welcomed them, noting the company would create higher paying jobs for residents and fix up the neighborhood.

"I'm a third-generation resident of Bungalow Park, and it's been an environmental wasteland and pollution site my entire life," said Becktel. "Welcome to the neighborhood."

As a member of the Bungalow Park Civic Association, Hoffman said the association has been looking for ways the community center could serve all of Atlantic City, not just Bungalow Park. She suggested the community center be turned into a Girl Scout troop location or a site where fishing and sailing classes could be held.

Now that Phase 2, the final phase of the Ørsted project, has been approved, Ørsted said it will move forward with plans to train and hire city residents for the hundreds of jobs the wind farms will generate.

"Atlantic City is the only town that has waterfront property available, so I bet this Planning Board is going to be seeing a lot more of these applications, because it's 4 or 5 billion dollars worth of lease investment offshore," said Becktel. "And I think all those maintenance and service sites are going to have to come to Atlantic City, so buckle up, it's gonna be a lot more."